Greetings Adventurers!

First off, we’d like to send a huge thank you to everyone who has played the new adventure, The Child Of Chaos, and with the new characters, the Toymaker and the Fortune Teller, as well as the additional new content. The feedback has been fantastic, and we love hearing how well they’ve been received.

Today, we have a hot fix to address a few issues raised by the community with this release: a few soft locks, the weapon unlocks for the Toymaker and the Fortune Teller, and a couple of localization issues in German have been cleaned up.

Softlocks

Fixed a softlock that could happen with the Toymaker if they ate a status imbue hot dog and then activated their combat skill Plaything.

Fixed a softlock that could happen with the Toymaker if their Plaything ability attempted to capture the soul of an exploding barrel.

Fixed a softlock that could happen on the overworld at night when the game attempted to spawn a specific encounter.

Fixed a softlock on Chapter 1 and Chapter 5 that could occur on saved games that were loading into a dungeon (ie, Chapter 1 Sewer) and then coming out of the dungeon into a new area. These save files can now be loaded into and continued as expected.

Fixed a softlock that could occur in a dungeon if the party attempted to enter a room with a Dead Adventure and the Dead Adventure didn’t have a main hand weapon equipped.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Scrounge skill, from the Hobo or pet rat, could find specific quest items.

Controller

Fixed an issue with the Controller Layout menu not always correctly highlighting the Close option.

UX/UI

Fixed an issue where the Chaos Generator encounter may not always show a Pass option when playing in a local co-op or online game.

Fixed an issue where Pogey could display a white lens flare within their pet menu.

Fixed an issue where exploding barrels wouldn’t always despawn after exploding.

Lore Store

Fixed the issue where the adventure complete weapons for the Toymaker and the Fortune Teller were not correctly unlocking in the Lore Store. If anyone has completed an adventure with either of these new characters, this fix should retroactively unlock the new weapons in the Lore Store to be purchased for the standard loadout value of 8 Lore Points.

Localization

Fixed the issue where the Child Of Chaos description in German was being displayed in French. We also fixed a few other minor German translations in this adventure.

Fixed a missing localization string in all languages if the player were to advance to a certain part of the story AND found a particular quest objective in a particular order.

Crossplay

We are continuing to work hard internally to bring crossplay back on for all platforms.

Thank you again to our amazing community - new and returning players alike! We look forward to hearing more great stories regarding the new content.

⚔️IronOak Games

