A Thank-You from the Development Team

It’s been two days since release, and we’re thrilled to see so many of you playing. From the feedback we’ve received, we prioritized fixes for the most urgent issues in this update. We’ll continue development so everyone can enjoy the game even more—thank you for your continued support!

📧 Support: support_kd_steam@wilddog.jp

Update Notes

You can now choose between Normal Mode and Performance (Lightweight) Mode at startup. This can help reduce GPU load.

Fixed an issue where CPU usage would spike to 100% during shader compilation while loading maps. Usage is now capped at 80% .

Added an FPS limiter to reduce excessive load on PCs.

Fixed an issue on some systems where holes wouldn’t sync when joining a multiplayer session in progress. If this happens again, we’d appreciate it if you could send your save data to our support email.

Added Y-axis inversion .

Adjusted the digging size for tools and dynamite.

Reduced the obtainable dynamite and WarpStone from 3 to 1 .

Removed some fast travel points.

Fixed a bug where the Fill Shovel could clip through the ground .

Other minor bug fixes .



Responses to Your Feedback

“Please optimize! My PC struggles!”

→ We’re sorry for the inconvenience. This update includes improvements, and we recognize that further optimization is needed. We’ll continue optimizing for both CPU and GPU.

Also, we’ve received reports of severely low frame rates when installed on an HDD. Installing to an SSD is required, so please check your installation location.

White screen at launch / flickering when the game starts

→ We’ve received reports that updating your graphics driver resolves this issue. Please give it a try.

“Add more content! I want to dig more!”

→ Thank you for enjoying the game. We’re planning additional content to scratch that “I want to dig more” itch—please stay tuned.

“It’s too easy to clear by digging straight down.”

→ We’re considering new content that can’t be cleared by straight-down digging, without breaking overall balance. We appreciate your patience while we work on this.

“Please add more control options like key bindings and controller support.”

→ Thank you for the suggestion. We’ll be adding more settings to improve usability going forward.