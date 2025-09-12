 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964456 Edited 13 September 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Long Time No See!

First off, wow! We got an unexpectedly huge crowd of Playtesters in such a short time. Thank you all!

Now, back to business. Due to high demand, this hot update includes a Save/Load system for the game. It might be a little buggy since it was implemented in under four hours, but let’s pretend that’s okay!

What If I Already Played?

If you already played without this feature, no worries! Use the Wake Up menu in the Main Menu to quickly jump to the level you left off. It will place you roughly where you should have been.

