⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!



🆕 New Features:

+ Added ability to move creatures, items, and players on vehicles through portals;

+ Added a key item for crafting the hoverbike - the ANTIGRAVITY_MODULE. Drops from destroyed hoverbikes with a 25% chance;

+ Added crystal turrets to floating island structures;

+ Added new structures for floating islands and updated old ones;

+ Added themed furniture for floating island structures. A total of 40 blocks (lanterns, containers, windows, doors, etc.);

+ Generic loot has been added to all new containers on the Flying Islands (will be improved in later updates);

+ Added titanium and halonite pipes (currently without functionality);

+ Added ability to stall/turn off the hoverbike engine;

+ Added control panel for hoverbike;

+ Added a temporary recipe for the hoverbike;

+ Added reverse crafting for CLAY_BALL;



♻️ Changes:

~ The clouds at the level of the Floating Islands are slightly raised so that they no longer intersect with the islands themselves;

~ Changed hoverbike damage sound to match its material;

~ Updated block placement preview visuals with new 'hologram' shader;

~ PINCONES can now be used as furnace fuel;

~ Changed texture of POINTED_ICE;

~ ANIMAL_FAT is now edible;



🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed an issue where a tamed Stridewing would die when the player moved too far away. This also resolves the problem of hoverbikes disappearing for the same reason;

* Fixed a visual bug where a character seated on a vehicle remained seated after logging out;

* Fixed a bug with misaligned TRAPDOOR-type blocks in the upper position;

* Fixed issues with placing CLINGCLAP_MUSHROOM;

* Fixed minor texture errors in various models;