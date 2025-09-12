⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!
🆕 New Features:
+ Added ability to move creatures, items, and players on vehicles through portals;
+ Added a key item for crafting the hoverbike - the ANTIGRAVITY_MODULE. Drops from destroyed hoverbikes with a 25% chance;
+ Added crystal turrets to floating island structures;
+ Added new structures for floating islands and updated old ones;
+ Added themed furniture for floating island structures. A total of 40 blocks (lanterns, containers, windows, doors, etc.);
+ Generic loot has been added to all new containers on the Flying Islands (will be improved in later updates);
+ Added titanium and halonite pipes (currently without functionality);
+ Added ability to stall/turn off the hoverbike engine;
+ Added control panel for hoverbike;
+ Added a temporary recipe for the hoverbike;
+ Added reverse crafting for CLAY_BALL;
♻️ Changes:
~ The clouds at the level of the Floating Islands are slightly raised so that they no longer intersect with the islands themselves;
~ Changed hoverbike damage sound to match its material;
~ Updated block placement preview visuals with new 'hologram' shader;
~ PINCONES can now be used as furnace fuel;
~ Changed texture of POINTED_ICE;
~ ANIMAL_FAT is now edible;
🐞 Bug Fixes:
* Fixed an issue where a tamed Stridewing would die when the player moved too far away. This also resolves the problem of hoverbikes disappearing for the same reason;
* Fixed a visual bug where a character seated on a vehicle remained seated after logging out;
* Fixed a bug with misaligned TRAPDOOR-type blocks in the upper position;
* Fixed issues with placing CLINGCLAP_MUSHROOM;
* Fixed minor texture errors in various models;
Changed files in this update