Hey Folks!

Update v0.14.5.6 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our "Inventory Overhaul" update, which includes some quality of life enhancements for the PDA Vizor and Inventory, plus fixes for tilemap and other bugs.

Saves from v0.14.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.



Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

Placing large sub-floor items near the edge of the ship no longer breaks the ship's tilemap, causing duplicate or missing rooms and/or zone errors errors on load.

📢 PDA Vizor presets now remembers user's settings per-preset.

PDA Vizor lighting and FoV settings are now independent.

Alt highlight key no longer messes with PDA Vizor's ceiling toggle settings.

Loading a save with the PowerViz preset enabled now correctly shows power paths.

📢 Item placement grid no longer obscures item sprite unless the tile below won't fit.

Ship Broker's drone preview no longer shows stacks of items from the player's other ships.

One of the bigger bugs fixed here involves ships having their rooms broken, or zones smeared in stripes across the map. It turned out that certain items placed near the edge of the map would pad the map, but saving would remove that padding, invalidating tile indices. This patch addresses that case, and should stop the bug from happening, going forward.

Note that if your ship was affected by this bug, adding or removing any wall or floor that changes room info will cause a full room recalculation, and repair the rooms. (Zones will still need remaking, though.)



The PDA Vizor also got some love, with per-preset setting memory, and detangling the line of sight settings from other highlight and lighting settings. The PowerViz preset should also now render correctly when loading a save file where it was active.

Users reported having some trouble placing items with the new placement line overlay, particularly if the item was square and obscured by the horizontal lines. This update removes those lines over the item when that item can fit, and they now only appear when it won't fit.

Finally, the Ship Broker drone preview was fixed so that it won't display stacks of items from the player's ship while viewing other ships for sale.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!





Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC