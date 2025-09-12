 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964384 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when reverting settings after switching to windowed mode
  • Added some new animations
  • Locked some content for the NextFest demo
  • Updated the credits to improve readability

