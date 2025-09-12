- Fixed a bug when reverting settings after switching to windowed mode
- Added some new animations
- Locked some content for the NextFest demo
- Updated the credits to improve readability
Update Notes 13th September
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4003511
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 4003512
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 4003513
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update