Hello, Kingdom builders!

The exciting moment has finally arrived—Kingdom of Cards 1.0 is officially out now!🎉

We want to thank all the players who supported us during Early Access. Your feedback has helped shape the game into what it is today.

This 1.0 update brings the ultimate challenge, new ways to shape your kingdom, and a wealth of fresh content. Here’s what’s new:

In-run Save System: Pause and resume your adventure anytime—no more worrying about losing progress.

The Final Boss: Face the toughest, most epic showdown at the end of your journey.

Boss Rush Mode: Unlocked after defeating the Final Boss, this new challenge will push your skills and strategy to the limit.

Reworked Kingdom Upgrade Flow: Early building choices are now more randomized, making your starting decisions even more impactful.

10 New Perks: Expand your tactical options and build unique playstyles.

Perk Slots Expanded: Equip up to 3 perks at once for deeper combinations.

New Building: Recruitment Camp — Offer up to three loot cards to recruit a random unit. The higher their combined gold value, the better the unit you'll receive. Choose wisely, and may luck be on your side!

Golden Packs: Buildings now have a chance to reward rare packs that contain more powerful cards.

New Cards & Combinations: Discover fresh synergies and strategies.

New Enemies: Take on tougher and more diverse opponents.

New Achievements: Celebrate your milestones with new rewards.

Overall Improvements & Bug Fixes: A smoother and more polished gameplay experience.

Whether you’re stepping into the kingdom for the first time or you’ve been with us since the Early Access days, this update offers brand-new strategic depth and exciting challenges for everyone.

And here’s a little teaser: on October 9, we’ll be launching a special bundle with Kingdom Rush 5. We hope you’ll enjoy this surprise collaboration!