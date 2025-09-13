Hello there, Bubblers!

Changed the start button so it's easier to click

Fixed the pink hat's pixel ratios

Changed the "AWSD" text to "WASD" in the tutorial

Increased the word width by 4

Increased the world height by 8

Added walls on map corners

Fixed Hebrew Writing orders

Added missing characters to the Korean Font.

Decreased the level of the passage bubble by 50%

Increased the time mini shopkeepers wait in their shops before calling the player from 3 to 13 sec

Changed the loot box disappearance time from 13 sec to 3 sec

Fixed Buddy trail material so it no longer appears pink or is visible on level transition

Also added resolution Settings!

I thank you all for buying the game and giving all the valuable feedback and can now proudly say that it had been implemented.

Have a splendid day

Leon :D