Hello there, Bubblers!
Changed the start button so it's easier to click
Fixed the pink hat's pixel ratios
Changed the "AWSD" text to "WASD" in the tutorial
Increased the word width by 4
Increased the world height by 8
Added walls on map corners
Fixed Hebrew Writing orders
Added missing characters to the Korean Font.
Decreased the level of the passage bubble by 50%
Increased the time mini shopkeepers wait in their shops before calling the player from 3 to 13 sec
Changed the loot box disappearance time from 13 sec to 3 sec
Fixed Buddy trail material so it no longer appears pink or is visible on level transition
Also added resolution Settings!
I thank you all for buying the game and giving all the valuable feedback and can now proudly say that it had been implemented.
