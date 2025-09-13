 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19964321 Edited 13 September 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, Bubblers!

  • Changed the start button so it's easier to click

  • Fixed the pink hat's pixel ratios

  • Changed the "AWSD" text to "WASD" in the tutorial

  • Increased the word width by 4

  • Increased the world height by 8

  • Added walls on map corners

  • Fixed Hebrew Writing orders

  • Added missing characters to the Korean Font.

  • Decreased the level of the passage bubble by 50%

  • Increased the time mini shopkeepers wait in their shops before calling the player from 3 to 13 sec

  • Changed the loot box disappearance time from 13 sec to 3 sec

  • Fixed Buddy trail material so it no longer appears pink or is visible on level transition

Also added resolution Settings!

I thank you all for buying the game and giving all the valuable feedback and can now proudly say that it had been implemented.

Have a splendid day

Leon :D

