12 September 2025 Build 19964313 Edited 12 September 2025 – 22:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an infinite loading screen bug
  • Fixed some missing text
  • Adjusted online market fish pricing: minimum values are now affected by genetics

