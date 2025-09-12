🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Realm Gems were not received from upgraded skins.
Fixed an issue where rewards from One-eyed Wizard were not displayed.
⚙️ General Updates
Temporarily removed the Impossible difficulty.
Adjusted the Extreme difficulty and expanded difficulty settings.
Increased Soul Gems gained in all difficulties.
Changed the timing of tower mastery rewards in battle:
Old: At the start of the giant wave Flame Demon [after wave 25], all towers on the field received mastery points:
Bronze Tier Tower: (tower level * 5) mastery points
Silver Tier Tower: (tower level * 7) mastery points
Gold Tier Tower: (tower level * 9) mastery points
New: Split into 2 reward timings:
Timing 1: At the start of Treasure Gold III, all towers receive:
Bronze Tier Tower: (tower level * 2) mastery points
Silver Tier Tower: (tower level * 2) mastery points
Gold Tier Tower: (tower level * 2) mastery points
Timing 2: At the start of the Final Boss, all towers receive:
Bronze Tier Tower: (tower level * 3) mastery points
Silver Tier Tower: (tower level * 5) mastery points
Gold Tier Tower: (tower level * 7) mastery points
Adjusted Loss Protection:
Each player has 2 charges.
At the start of wave 1, if a player has charges, 1 is consumed.
Loss Protection allows safe exit (without being counted as a loss) before wave 12.
Upon completing a battle, players restore 2 charges.
🎨 UI Updates
Added battlefield changes when unlocking Background: Umbraheim.
Changed files in this update