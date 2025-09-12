 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964275 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Realm Gems were not received from upgraded skins.

  • Fixed an issue where rewards from One-eyed Wizard were not displayed.

⚙️ General Updates

  • Temporarily removed the Impossible difficulty.

  • Adjusted the Extreme difficulty and expanded difficulty settings.

  • Increased Soul Gems gained in all difficulties.

  • Changed the timing of tower mastery rewards in battle:

    • Old: At the start of the giant wave Flame Demon [after wave 25], all towers on the field received mastery points:

      • Bronze Tier Tower: (tower level * 5) mastery points

      • Silver Tier Tower: (tower level * 7) mastery points

      • Gold Tier Tower: (tower level * 9) mastery points

    • New: Split into 2 reward timings:

      • Timing 1: At the start of Treasure Gold III, all towers receive:

        • Bronze Tier Tower: (tower level * 2) mastery points

        • Silver Tier Tower: (tower level * 2) mastery points

        • Gold Tier Tower: (tower level * 2) mastery points

      • Timing 2: At the start of the Final Boss, all towers receive:

        • Bronze Tier Tower: (tower level * 3) mastery points

        • Silver Tier Tower: (tower level * 5) mastery points

        • Gold Tier Tower: (tower level * 7) mastery points

  • Adjusted Loss Protection:

    • Each player has 2 charges.

    • At the start of wave 1, if a player has charges, 1 is consumed.

    • Loss Protection allows safe exit (without being counted as a loss) before wave 12.

    • Upon completing a battle, players restore 2 charges.

🎨 UI Updates

  • Added battlefield changes when unlocking Background: Umbraheim.

