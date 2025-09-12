 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964261
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Starting board size is now 12 wide
  • Spawning no longer uses letter frequency, instead letters spawned come directly from randomly chosen words in the dictionary.
  • If bottom row fills up, bottom row is cleared, no points awarded, and the board size shrinks.

