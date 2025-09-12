- Starting board size is now 12 wide
- Spawning no longer uses letter frequency, instead letters spawned come directly from randomly chosen words in the dictionary.
- If bottom row fills up, bottom row is cleared, no points awarded, and the board size shrinks.
Version 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update