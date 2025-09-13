 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19964203 Edited 13 September 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a patch fix for the large update earlier this week.
  • Address bugs that caused the game to crash
    • If you have more crashes please report them!

  • A whole bunch of graphical adjustments, especially in Serbule/Eltibule
  • Disable refraction dispersion on all waters. This was causing a weird outline/glow around characters and objects
  • Fix typo in completion text for Support the War Effort
  • Remove some instances of mobs spawning underground in Vidaria
  • Increase spawn rate of Rimy Kuvou and Frostbelch Frogs in Vidaria
  • Increase respawn rate of demons in Vidaria
  • Increase likelihood of obtaining Frozen Grizlark & Icy Frog Skin
  • Zazzamath can now receive gifts
  • Zazzamath now has a combat level requirement to talk to
  • Tweak Pitre's preference wording to make it clearer that he just wants regular Food and Cooking Ingredients
  • Fix shadow pop-in issues in Eltibule, Kur, & Vidaria
  • Improve precipitation performance at the highest quality level
  • Increase default tree billboard distances for some quality levels.
  • Fix bug causing some settings to not trigger the "Save Changes" button and thus not properly save their changes
  • Potential fix for flashing trees in some zones on Linux
  • Add much more granularity to Water graphics settings
  • Improve highest-end Water reflections
  • Fix for Desert Overseers not despawning after the druid event ends

Changed files in this update

Windows P:G Windows Depot 342941
macOS P:G OSX Depot 342942
Linux P:G Linux Depot 342943
