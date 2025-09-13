- Address bugs that caused the game to crash
- If you have more crashes please report them!
- A whole bunch of graphical adjustments, especially in Serbule/Eltibule
- Disable refraction dispersion on all waters. This was causing a weird outline/glow around characters and objects
- Fix typo in completion text for Support the War Effort
- Remove some instances of mobs spawning underground in Vidaria
- Increase spawn rate of Rimy Kuvou and Frostbelch Frogs in Vidaria
- Increase respawn rate of demons in Vidaria
- Increase likelihood of obtaining Frozen Grizlark & Icy Frog Skin
- Zazzamath can now receive gifts
- Zazzamath now has a combat level requirement to talk to
- Tweak Pitre's preference wording to make it clearer that he just wants regular Food and Cooking Ingredients
- Fix shadow pop-in issues in Eltibule, Kur, & Vidaria
- Improve precipitation performance at the highest quality level
- Increase default tree billboard distances for some quality levels.
- Fix bug causing some settings to not trigger the "Save Changes" button and thus not properly save their changes
- Potential fix for flashing trees in some zones on Linux
- Add much more granularity to Water graphics settings
- Improve highest-end Water reflections
- Fix for Desert Overseers not despawning after the druid event ends
Update Notes: September 12, 2025
This is a patch fix for the large update earlier this week.
