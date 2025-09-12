This patch improves the UI especially the main in-game menu, balances a bunch of things better, toned down several effects, and fixes many other minor issues.
0.842 change list:
moved game menu buttons to bottom right to stand out more
now if highlight any game menu icon it shows expanded menu - larger icons, screen name, hotkey
added lock/unlock buttons for expanded menu
increased monster health in higher difficulties
Assassins, Scouts, Plagues, and Curses now require much higher MinimumThreatFromParent and also reduce parent threat when they start
increased StartLightIntensity from 1.6 back to 2.0
fixed GameClient::getModifiedNumber not working on world modifiers (level modifiers worked fine)
made level/world modifiers that decrease block lighting to be 1/3 less
increased MaxGasesFlowMult back up to 3.0 and now it applies to MaxFlow for gases
increased dungeon SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 1.0 to 2.0
flipped DirtBlack/DirtOrange & MudBlack/MudOrange levels (so less black blocks overlapping each other)
now hide lifestone icon and health bar if lifestone not damaged
now selected tool/skill slots on the hotbar are drawned bigger so they are a little more obvious which are selected
moved current quest icon to left side of screen
now hide nemesis and arch-nemesis icons on game screen until threat is at least 10 (of 100)
moved quest threat bar to other status things in top left corner
moved journal to main game menu
moved bestiary to main game menu
no longer show chat button in singleplayer
now hide some of the event text buttons when no event text showing
fixed evil god icon and power bar showing up at different amounts
no longer show use skill hints or block highlights when not showing ui
moved shortest quest ui elements over to left side
moved time to bottom left corner
decreased AtLeastHighestQuestThreat to show threat bar from 25 to 10 so matches when show nemesis/arch-nemesis icons
moved xp bar up slightly to fit with new bigger hotbar slots
moved player status effect icons down a little
added outline around game menu icons
changed character menu to use tabs
fixed close/help icon positions on quest, skills, town, crafting, solve quests, buy/sell, & get quests screens
moved a few UI elementals around a little to fit new arrangement
rearranged journal a little to give more room for player name (can get long because of 3 specialties) (Tuidjy)
turned off some help topics - Vendors, ObjectInteraction, Money, BuyingSkills, EgoItems, FragileItems, Acid, Locks, ItemRarity, Alt, CharacterScreen, UIScreens, and Relations
toned down specular on chests
increased necroBold spawnRate from 6.0 to 120.0
made statues bounds a little smaller so they will sit on the ground a bit better
toned down burst of speed and Concentration: Poison effects
toned down haste effects
toned down effects on fire, ice, poison, and elemental totems
turned off most powerful boss stuff on world map (just focus or nemesis, arch-nemesis, and evil god)
toned down frost effect a little
turned off screenshot taken center print
added autoScreenshotWithUI so can do auto screenshots with the UI (dev thing)
added cheat_addStatusEffect to test status effects/effects better
