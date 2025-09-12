This patch improves the UI especially the main in-game menu, balances a bunch of things better, toned down several effects, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.842 change list:

moved game menu buttons to bottom right to stand out more

now if highlight any game menu icon it shows expanded menu - larger icons, screen name, hotkey

added lock/unlock buttons for expanded menu

increased monster health in higher difficulties

Assassins, Scouts, Plagues, and Curses now require much higher MinimumThreatFromParent and also reduce parent threat when they start

increased StartLightIntensity from 1.6 back to 2.0

fixed GameClient::getModifiedNumber not working on world modifiers (level modifiers worked fine)

made level/world modifiers that decrease block lighting to be 1/3 less

increased MaxGasesFlowMult back up to 3.0 and now it applies to MaxFlow for gases

increased dungeon SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 1.0 to 2.0

flipped DirtBlack/DirtOrange & MudBlack/MudOrange levels (so less black blocks overlapping each other)

now hide lifestone icon and health bar if lifestone not damaged

now selected tool/skill slots on the hotbar are drawned bigger so they are a little more obvious which are selected

moved current quest icon to left side of screen

now hide nemesis and arch-nemesis icons on game screen until threat is at least 10 (of 100)

moved quest threat bar to other status things in top left corner

moved journal to main game menu

moved bestiary to main game menu

no longer show chat button in singleplayer

now hide some of the event text buttons when no event text showing

fixed evil god icon and power bar showing up at different amounts

no longer show use skill hints or block highlights when not showing ui

moved shortest quest ui elements over to left side

moved time to bottom left corner

decreased AtLeastHighestQuestThreat to show threat bar from 25 to 10 so matches when show nemesis/arch-nemesis icons

moved xp bar up slightly to fit with new bigger hotbar slots

moved player status effect icons down a little

added outline around game menu icons

changed character menu to use tabs

fixed close/help icon positions on quest, skills, town, crafting, solve quests, buy/sell, & get quests screens

moved a few UI elementals around a little to fit new arrangement

rearranged journal a little to give more room for player name (can get long because of 3 specialties) (Tuidjy)

turned off some help topics - Vendors, ObjectInteraction, Money, BuyingSkills, EgoItems, FragileItems, Acid, Locks, ItemRarity, Alt, CharacterScreen, UIScreens, and Relations

toned down specular on chests

increased necroBold spawnRate from 6.0 to 120.0

made statues bounds a little smaller so they will sit on the ground a bit better

toned down burst of speed and Concentration: Poison effects

toned down haste effects

toned down effects on fire, ice, poison, and elemental totems

turned off most powerful boss stuff on world map (just focus or nemesis, arch-nemesis, and evil god)

toned down frost effect a little

turned off screenshot taken center print

added autoScreenshotWithUI so can do auto screenshots with the UI (dev thing)