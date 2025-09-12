 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19964128 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch improves the UI especially the main in-game menu, balances a bunch of things better, toned down several effects, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.842 change list:

  • moved game menu buttons to bottom right to stand out more

  • now if highlight any game menu icon it shows expanded menu - larger icons, screen name, hotkey

  • added lock/unlock buttons for expanded menu

  • increased monster health in higher difficulties

  • Assassins, Scouts, Plagues, and Curses now require much higher MinimumThreatFromParent and also reduce parent threat when they start

  • increased StartLightIntensity from 1.6 back to 2.0

  • fixed GameClient::getModifiedNumber not working on world modifiers (level modifiers worked fine)

  • made level/world modifiers that decrease block lighting to be 1/3 less

  • increased MaxGasesFlowMult back up to 3.0 and now it applies to MaxFlow for gases

  • increased dungeon SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 1.0 to 2.0

  • flipped DirtBlack/DirtOrange & MudBlack/MudOrange levels (so less black blocks overlapping each other)

  • now hide lifestone icon and health bar if lifestone not damaged

  • now selected tool/skill slots on the hotbar are drawned bigger so they are a little more obvious which are selected

  • moved current quest icon to left side of screen

  • now hide nemesis and arch-nemesis icons on game screen until threat is at least 10 (of 100)

  • moved quest threat bar to other status things in top left corner

  • moved journal to main game menu

  • moved bestiary to main game menu

  • no longer show chat button in singleplayer

  • now hide some of the event text buttons when no event text showing

  • fixed evil god icon and power bar showing up at different amounts

  • no longer show use skill hints or block highlights when not showing ui

  • moved shortest quest ui elements over to left side

  • moved time to bottom left corner

  • decreased AtLeastHighestQuestThreat to show threat bar from 25 to 10 so matches when show nemesis/arch-nemesis icons

  • moved xp bar up slightly to fit with new bigger hotbar slots

  • moved player status effect icons down a little

  • added outline around game menu icons

  • changed character menu to use tabs

  • fixed close/help icon positions on quest, skills, town, crafting, solve quests, buy/sell, & get quests screens

  • moved a few UI elementals around a little to fit new arrangement

  • rearranged journal a little to give more room for player name (can get long because of 3 specialties) (Tuidjy)

  • turned off some help topics - Vendors, ObjectInteraction, Money, BuyingSkills, EgoItems, FragileItems, Acid, Locks, ItemRarity, Alt, CharacterScreen, UIScreens, and Relations

  • toned down specular on chests

  • increased necroBold spawnRate from 6.0 to 120.0

  • made statues bounds a little smaller so they will sit on the ground a bit better

  • toned down burst of speed and Concentration: Poison effects

  • toned down haste effects

  • toned down effects on fire, ice, poison, and elemental totems

  • turned off most powerful boss stuff on world map (just focus or nemesis, arch-nemesis, and evil god)

  • toned down frost effect a little

  • turned off screenshot taken center print

  • added autoScreenshotWithUI so can do auto screenshots with the UI (dev thing)

  • added cheat_addStatusEffect to test status effects/effects better

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link