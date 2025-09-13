NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You need to manually switch to it in Steam.

Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown.

To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

This was suppose to just be a small update to support the upcoming Mod Tool changes that enable a lot of Netcode stuff. Anyway, one thing lead to another and I ended up actually doing a bunch of things in here.



So please help test the stuff below and let me know if you find any issues.

### Added

- Added a new "fm-host-windspeed" command to set the windspeed

- Added UI to "Host" tab that list banned players, with the option to unban them again

- Added confirmation UI when banning a player, including a text field to write a "reason". This reason will be shown to the banned player but also show up in the list of banned players, to make it easier for the host to remember why this player was banned

- Added a new "consent" flow to allow players to allow or deny analytics data being collected. However, I would much appreciate if you allow it as it help me know how players are using the game, what errors happens etc. Also included acceptance of the mod.io terms in this new flow at game startup, to make it a little simpler for players, instead of having to accept the terms once you go to the Workshop the first time. The issue is you can get in so some situations where you start a game, but mods are not actually loaded because you haven't accepted the mod.io terms.

### Changed

- Minor changes in game to support new Mod Tools version that support Netcode for Gameobject features, which have not worked from mods before. This change will allow modders to do network logic, which have not been possible before. Prepare yourself for a wave of new type of mods hitting the workshop!

- Updated translations from https://crowdin.com/project/fireworks-mania

- Upgraded to Unity 6.2

- Upgraded Netcode for Gameobjects to 2.5.0

- Minor performance improvement on the Ultra quality setting, by lowering the shadow distance, as it was way to far where you couldn't see it anyway

- Made the black background in popups less transparent, so its easier to read

### Fixed

- Fixed bug where StartupPrefabs where spawned twice if the StartupPrefab was defined in a map mod

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺