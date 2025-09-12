Thank you for playing REDNEG ALLSTARS SWING-BY EDITION.
We are pleased to announce the Ver1.21 update for the game.
In this version, the following changes have been made:
・Adjusted the replay and ranking UI when using the Chinese language setting.
