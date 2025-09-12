 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964016 Edited 12 September 2025 – 22:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing REDNEG ALLSTARS SWING-BY EDITION.
We are pleased to announce the Ver1.21 update for the game.

In this version, the following changes have been made:

・Adjusted the replay and ranking UI when using the Chinese language setting.

Changed files in this update

