12 September 2025 Build 19963990 Edited 12 September 2025 – 22:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you for playing Cosmo Dreamer.
We are pleased to announce the Ver2.31 update for Cosmo Dreamer.

In this version, the following changes have been made:

・Adjusted the replay and ranking UI when using the Chinese language setting.

