Thank you for playing Cosmo Dreamer.
We are pleased to announce the Ver2.31 update for Cosmo Dreamer.
In this version, the following changes have been made:
・Adjusted the replay and ranking UI when using the Chinese language setting.
“Cosmo Dreamer” Ver2.31 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit CosmoDreamer(コスモドリーマー) Content Depot 1424631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update