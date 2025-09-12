 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19963985 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi my fellow worm gamers!

This weekend we're testing local co-op! Grab a friend, maybe some controllers, and let me know what works well and what needs changing!

Best regards,

Rune-dev!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3328893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link