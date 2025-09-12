Kill The Music v1.27 Update

This update focuses on Item Drops, Performance and Bug Fixes.

Item Drops

Heal, Projectile and Large Spirit item drops are now a default mechanic instead of an upgrade.

The upgrades will now increase their drop rate.

Balance

Increased enemy damage slightly because of default healing item.

Decreased solo damage slightly.

Set A8 to no meter gain during solo.

Increased Meter Gain Upgrade rates slightly.

Performance

Reduced the size of some textures to improve general performance and vram load.

Reduced build size from 5.30GB to 3.66GB.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where keyboard would hit the boss during round start menu, causing the boss battle to skip on start up.

We're still working on new boss attacks but for the next update we'll be focusing on mid-run saves.

Stay Tuned,

Nikko Nikko