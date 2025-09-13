Additions

Added flavor text to all modules.



Skill: Archaic Rule prevents projectiles that have failed hit test from hitting the skill user as stray bullets. (Replicates behavior up to version 0.10.11)



prevents projectiles that have failed hit test from hitting the skill user as stray bullets. (Replicates behavior up to version 0.10.11) Skill: Adaptive Defense increases defense based on damage taken in a previous round.



increases defense based on damage taken in a previous round. Skill: In-Order Modules with remaining AP do not take HP damage.



Bug Fixes

Fixed: The game crashed when destroying the attack target in the DPS simulator.



Other Modifications

M.Cores (Balancer, Dream, Foreigner, General, Space, Sun, Tempest), Dragon Armor, and Barrage Laser Rev.B can now be crafted via modding.



Improved rendering quality of partially colored text.



Flavor text has been added to all modules to help players understand the gameplay and world setting. This text will appear when you hover over the name of a module on a panel displaying module information, or over an item on a screen, such as the module collection rate on the scoreboard.