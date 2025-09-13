 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19963972 Edited 13 September 2025 – 08:20:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Flavor text has been added to all modules to help players understand the gameplay and world setting. This text will appear when you hover over the name of a module on a panel displaying module information, or over an item on a screen, such as the module collection rate on the scoreboard.

Additions

  • Added flavor text to all modules.
  • Skill: Archaic Rule prevents projectiles that have failed hit test from hitting the skill user as stray bullets. (Replicates behavior up to version 0.10.11)
  • Skill: Adaptive Defense increases defense based on damage taken in a previous round.
  • Skill: In-Order Modules with remaining AP do not take HP damage.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: The game crashed when destroying the attack target in the DPS simulator.

Other Modifications

  • M.Cores (Balancer, Dream, Foreigner, General, Space, Sun, Tempest), Dragon Armor, and Barrage Laser Rev.B can now be crafted via modding.
  • Improved rendering quality of partially colored text.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3083952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link