Flavor text has been added to all modules to help players understand the gameplay and world setting. This text will appear when you hover over the name of a module on a panel displaying module information, or over an item on a screen, such as the module collection rate on the scoreboard.
Additions
- Added flavor text to all modules.
- Skill: Archaic Rule prevents projectiles that have failed hit test from hitting the skill user as stray bullets. (Replicates behavior up to version 0.10.11)
- Skill: Adaptive Defense increases defense based on damage taken in a previous round.
- Skill: In-Order Modules with remaining AP do not take HP damage.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: The game crashed when destroying the attack target in the DPS simulator.
Other Modifications
- M.Cores (Balancer, Dream, Foreigner, General, Space, Sun, Tempest), Dragon Armor, and Barrage Laser Rev.B can now be crafted via modding.
- Improved rendering quality of partially colored text.
Changed files in this update