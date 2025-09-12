 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19963916 Edited 13 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A major update.

Improved game play, extra special effects and overall feel of the game has been revamped.

An extra 3 levels have been added as well.

Enjoy !!!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2261601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link