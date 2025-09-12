A major update.
Improved game play, extra special effects and overall feel of the game has been revamped.
An extra 3 levels have been added as well.
Enjoy !!!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
A major update.
Improved game play, extra special effects and overall feel of the game has been revamped.
An extra 3 levels have been added as well.
Enjoy !!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update