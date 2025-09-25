We hope you’ve been enjoying the challenge of NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound!

Since the release of our D1 major update, we’ve kept listening closely to your feedback and carefully tracking down the issues you’ve reported. Our goal remains the same: to ensure your journey through NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound feels as smooth, intense, and rewarding as it should be.

The D2 Update is focused on polish, bug fixing, and stability improvements, addressing a wide range of situations that could interrupt the flow of gameplay.





Key Fixes & Improvements

Boss Fights & Challenges

Fixed an issue where striking the boss at the edge of the arena on level 4-5 could push it out of the camera’s view .

Several challenge conditions (like “Kill boss with a Ragebound Art” in 3-2 or “Win the duel” in 1-1) now properly trigger and reward your performance .

Adjusted Rhyvashi’s encounters: improved stagger cooldown and prevented attacks from lingering after defeat.

Corrected issues where skipping certain boss cutscenes (e.g., 4-5 helicopter pad) could result in Kenji being unfairly hit.



Gameplay Flow & Checkpoints

Fixed multiple soft-locks and freeze scenarios when pausing or restarting from a checkpoint.

Checkpoints now consistently heal Kenji across all levels, and properly respect equipped talismans .

Restarting from the last checkpoint during boss fights no longer leaves the health bar stuck on screen.



Level-Specific Fixes

Various collision issues were resolved (Kenji or Kumori getting stuck, clipping through bulldozers, cranes, or going out of bounds in 3-5, 2-2, S-5 and others).

Environmental hazards (lava, fire, etc.) now correctly respect accessibility knockback settings .

Several background and asset display issues corrected (floating containers in S-8, mountain edges in S-3, camera transitions in 3-5).

Music and dialogue triggers are fixed in multiple levels to align correctly with progression.



Talismans & Accessibility

Adjusted “ Last Stance ” to only affect melee slashes and guillotine boosts.

Fixed incorrect stacking effects between “No Rest for the Wicked” and “Unworthy”.

Accessibility settings (damage, screen shake, knockback) now behave consistently across all situations.



Enemies & Animations

Corrected erratic behavior in enemies like Bio Harpies, Flying Turrets, and Bio Blockers.

Fixed Kumori-specific issues (Guillotine charge talisman wrongly affecting Kenji, roll/jump behaviors).

Improved visual consistency for certain attacks and death animations (Cyclops Demon’s eye, Rhyvashi waves, etc.).



System & Miscellaneous

Application now detects Windows language settings on first launch instead of defaulting to English.

Additional improvements to performance and stability across the game.



Moving Forward

We’re grateful for the detailed reports and feedback you’ve been sharing with us.

Every fix we implement brings us closer to delivering the sharpest possible NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound experience. Please continue letting us know if you encounter issues, your insights help us track and refine every detail!

Stay sharp, ninjas!

And thank you once again for being part of this journey with us! ⚔️

