Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping Eureka, and this update addresses many of your most requested features. We're continuing to polish the experience as we approach our October Steam Next Fest demo launch.

New Interactive Tutorial System

Community-requested feature! Based on your feedback, we've added a comprehensive interactive tutorial

Learn the fundamentals of settlement building, resource management, and divine powers

Step-by-step guidance for new players while allowing veterans to skip ahead

Covers the unique life-powered magic system that makes Eureka special

Now with branching dialogue options

Enhanced Magic & Terraforming

Improved magic system with better visual feedback and clearer costs

New terraforming spells to reshape your world (at the cost of settler lives, of course)



More strategic depth in choosing when and how to wield divine power

Better balance between settlement growth and magical intervention

Audio & Visual Polish

Main menu music and sound effects - the island now sounds as mystical as it looks

Particle effects added to build and spell cursors for clearer visual feedback

Enhanced atmosphere to immerse you deeper into the god game experience

Playtest Invitation

Calling all current playtesters! Please jump in and test these new systems. Your continued feedback is crucial as we fine-tune the experience for our wider Steam Next Fest audience.

Not in the playtest yet? [Request access here] to help shape the final demo experience.

As always, thank you for your patience and invaluable feedback as we craft this love letter to classic god games like Populous. Every suggestion helps us create the strategic, meaningful divine experience you deserve.

Wishlist Eureka on Steam to be notified when our demo goes live at Next Fest!