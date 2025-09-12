Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping Eureka, and this update addresses many of your most requested features. We're continuing to polish the experience as we approach our October Steam Next Fest demo launch.
New Interactive Tutorial System
Community-requested feature! Based on your feedback, we've added a comprehensive interactive tutorial
Learn the fundamentals of settlement building, resource management, and divine powers
Step-by-step guidance for new players while allowing veterans to skip ahead
Covers the unique life-powered magic system that makes Eureka special
Now with branching dialogue options
Enhanced Magic & Terraforming
Improved magic system with better visual feedback and clearer costs
New terraforming spells to reshape your world (at the cost of settler lives, of course)
More strategic depth in choosing when and how to wield divine power
Better balance between settlement growth and magical intervention
Audio & Visual Polish
Main menu music and sound effects - the island now sounds as mystical as it looks
Particle effects added to build and spell cursors for clearer visual feedback
Enhanced atmosphere to immerse you deeper into the god game experience
Playtest Invitation
Calling all current playtesters! Please jump in and test these new systems. Your continued feedback is crucial as we fine-tune the experience for our wider Steam Next Fest audience.
Not in the playtest yet? [Request access here] to help shape the final demo experience.
As always, thank you for your patience and invaluable feedback as we craft this love letter to classic god games like Populous. Every suggestion helps us create the strategic, meaningful divine experience you deserve.
Wishlist Eureka on Steam to be notified when our demo goes live at Next Fest!
Changed files in this update