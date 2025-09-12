 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19963826 Edited 13 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping Eureka, and this update addresses many of your most requested features. We're continuing to polish the experience as we approach our October Steam Next Fest demo launch.

New Interactive Tutorial System

  • Community-requested feature! Based on your feedback, we've added a comprehensive interactive tutorial

  • Learn the fundamentals of settlement building, resource management, and divine powers

  • Step-by-step guidance for new players while allowing veterans to skip ahead

  • Covers the unique life-powered magic system that makes Eureka special

  • Now with branching dialogue options

Enhanced Magic & Terraforming

  • Improved magic system with better visual feedback and clearer costs

  • New terraforming spells to reshape your world (at the cost of settler lives, of course)

  • More strategic depth in choosing when and how to wield divine power

  • Better balance between settlement growth and magical intervention

Audio & Visual Polish

  • Main menu music and sound effects - the island now sounds as mystical as it looks

  • Particle effects added to build and spell cursors for clearer visual feedback

  • Enhanced atmosphere to immerse you deeper into the god game experience

Playtest Invitation

Calling all current playtesters! Please jump in and test these new systems. Your continued feedback is crucial as we fine-tune the experience for our wider Steam Next Fest audience.

Not in the playtest yet? [Request access here] to help shape the final demo experience.

As always, thank you for your patience and invaluable feedback as we craft this love letter to classic god games like Populous. Every suggestion helps us create the strategic, meaningful divine experience you deserve.

Wishlist Eureka on Steam to be notified when our demo goes live at Next Fest!

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3898191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link