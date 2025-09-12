- UI: Payment due now shows two decimals at high values (reveals the 5% step from Level 7).
- Bugfix: Planetoken was not working at 0 rerolls
- Bugfix: Sometimes a run started incorrectly with Puny Aliens
- Bugfix: Painter recoloring a SpaceBall no longer wipes its existing permanent bonuses.
PATCH 1.0.9
