12 September 2025 Build 19963781 Edited 12 September 2025 – 21:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • UI: Payment due now shows two decimals at high values (reveals the 5% step from Level 7).
  • Bugfix: Planetoken was not working at 0 rerolls
  • Bugfix: Sometimes a run started incorrectly with Puny Aliens
  • Bugfix: Painter recoloring a SpaceBall no longer wipes its existing permanent bonuses.

