- added 4 unique specials per ship
- u need to use each ship on levels 1,2 and 5 to unlock them
- plasma minigun and plasma shotgun are now controlled by burst button
- for existing players with global kills 10k and 20k some specials are unlocked now by default
Update 1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
