12 September 2025 Build 19963732 Edited 12 September 2025 – 21:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added 4 unique specials per ship
- u need to use each ship on levels 1,2 and 5 to unlock them
- plasma minigun and plasma shotgun are now controlled by burst button
- for existing players with global kills 10k and 20k some specials are unlocked now by default

Windows Depot 3080531
Linux Depot 3080532
