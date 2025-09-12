Change of plans with my game. The CPU companies are not being included in the final game. I was planning them and may add them after full release. I plan on supporting this game long term. Due to budget problems I had to cut the scope of the game a tiny bit. Everything that was planned for the game is included and fully functional other then the computer opponents. Gen AI has been removed from the game and sent to the pits of hell where it belongs. I never planned on using it but last min budget plans made me think it was an idea. I was wrong and I have had it removed.

QA testing is almost finished. Just a few bug fixes and I should have the game in full release next week. If you find any bugs or have any thoughts about the game post in the community hub. I'll be sure to fix any bugs anyone finds. I will be supporting this game long term. Its been a lot of work.

Thank you all for the support. Thank you for playing. If you would be so kind please leave a review. It means so much.

Love Andrew Rowe.