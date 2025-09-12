Welcome to the new Domination game mode! Capture points, defend your zones, and cut off enemy reinforcements. Each flag secured is a step closer to victory -- can your team hold the line?

Welcome to new map -- Parvis!

Step into the heart of France with PARVIS, a brand-new multiplayer battleground designed for fast, tactical skirmishes. Navigate winding cobblestone streets, outmaneuver enemies around the tram square, and hold your ground beneath the towering central tree. From tight corner fights to open courtyard shootouts, every route challenges your aim, timing, and coordination.

Inspired by the acclaimed Talence map from the Mapcore competition, by Twist, DAD and rainless, PARVIS brings that award-winning layout into Combat Master FPS experience. The map honors its competitive roots bringin the new structured map designs era to the game. Fight on the new PARVIS today.

Special thanks to Twist, DAD, rainless; and T1mure!

Get Kar98k -- Modernized Legend!

The classic bolt-action returns, reimagined for modern combat. The Kar98k now features advanced optics, tactical rails, and various attachments for sustained precision fire. Built for sharpshooters who demand both heritage and cutting-edge performance -- one shot, one legacy.

Customize your Kar98k with a full range of modern attachments: heavy and tactical barrels, ergonomic and angled grips, extended and quick-swap magazines, plus advanced muzzle devices and precision scopes! Gear up your Kar98k and dominate with the modernized legend!

Get the new Arctic Ghost Operator Bundle!

Strike from the snow and vanish without a trace with the Arctic Ghost Operator Bundle. This frosty set equips you with a full arctic camo loadout -- perfect for cold-front operations and stealth dominance.

Blend into the storm with the Arctic Ghost Bundle. Includes the Ghost Operator skin, snow-camo sniper and sidearm blueprints, twin glacier axes, frozen melee bat, frosty watch, and arctic wolf calling card set. Gear up, blend in, and become the ghost of the north!

Claim your Free Daily Login Rewards!

Log in every day and stack your arsenal with FREE rewards. From CM Points and calling cards to exclusive weapons like the Akimbo 2011 Double Agent and the Kar98k Executioner, each day brings new gear to power up your loadout. Stay consistent, claim them all, and unlock all the items from the Blackout Collection -- free for dedicated Combat Masters.

Unleash double the firepower with the new Akimbo perk for the 2011 pistol. Get your Akimbo 2011 for free from the newest Daily Login Rewards! Twice the guns, twice the chaos.

New version highlights:

- New Point Capture Game Mode: Domination

- New Map -- Parvis!

- Play with new Kar98k Sniper Rifle with new modern attachments

- Free Daily Login Rewards are here!

- Get new Arcitc Ghost Operator Bundle

- Akimbo Perk is now available for 2011 Pistols

Enjoy the New Season 4! More to come!

Thank you for your love and greatest support,

Lets go!

Alfa Bravo Team