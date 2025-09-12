This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Argentum Online adventurers!

This Sunday, September 14th at 8:00 PM, a new installment of the Dragon Dungeon event will begin: the Heart of the Blue Dragon! Over the course of 14 days, a new creature will emerge within this dungeon. Those brave enough to defeat it will have the opportunity to collect its Heart.

The challenge is to defeat the creature and try to accumulate 50 hearts during the event, in order to participate in an exclusive raffle that will take place during a live stream at the end of the event, on Sunday, September 28th at 10:00 PM.

During the stream, those who have collected 50 hearts will be able to participate in an exclusive raffle for a Dragon Mount. There are five mounts up for grabs, so there will be multiple winners. So prepare, strengthen your strategies, and don't miss this incredible opportunity to hunt and win.

The Heart of the Blue Dragon awaits!