12 September 2025 Build 19963444 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This hot fix build contains the following fixes and improvements:

- Bloom (double image) and material fixes for AMD Radeon GPUs
- Physics now runs separately from rendering to avoid slow downs and "slow mo" gameplay when the frame rate drops

Thanks for your patience and support. See you in the dungeons!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3189341
