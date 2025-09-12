This hot fix build contains the following fixes and improvements:
- Bloom (double image) and material fixes for AMD Radeon GPUs
- Physics now runs separately from rendering to avoid slow downs and "slow mo" gameplay when the frame rate drops
Thanks for your patience and support. See you in the dungeons!
