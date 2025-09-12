This is a minor update focused on bug fixes for Lost Arsenal. We hope you are enjoying the new content! We are still working on a few other issues, including an Undo issue related to Echo Vault, but wanted to get this update out before the weekend.

Here is the full list of changes:

Fixed an issue with Echo Vault incorrectly recasting X Cost spells with zero ember. Disallowed Infusion spells being recast by Echo Vault. Infusion cards are not meant to be copy-able for any reason. Fixed bug where text on Fel's Unchained path would sometimes be incorrect. Fixed bug where Fel's Unchained upgrade line would give extra Valor on Shift. Updated Attuned Manacles to only trigger a maximum of once per turn. Cooldown reduction increased from 1 >>> 2. Now reduces cooldowns of all friendly units on all floors. This was done to fix an easy to obtain infinite interaction. Fixed Titan Trial Default setting causing Titan Trials to be enabled even if the run type doesn't support Titan Trials. Fixed Smelted Treasure still granting armor even with no gold. Fixed a few room and equipment cards not appearing in proper card pools for shops and units.

Spoiler changes: