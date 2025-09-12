 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19963399 Edited 12 September 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Version 3.2 is available now, which includes some general balance changes and bug fixes. These changes are meant to counter the increase in difficulty caused by some of the new elements introduced in Version 3.0.

Patch Notes

Changes to Enemies:

Seeker (All Stages)

  • HP Reduced by 10

  • Melee damage boost against Seekers increased from 2.25x to 2.5x

  • Starting wave increased from 8 to 11

  • Move speed reduced and made more consistent

  • Initial charge time increased from 0.3s to 0.8s

Charger (Stage 3)

  • Damage reduced from 50 to 40

  • Defense Pierce increased from 0% to 10%

Charger (Stage 4)

  • Defense Pierce reduced from 100% to 35%

Changes to Upgrades:

Excess Charge

  • Lightning chains triggered by charged enemies can no longer inflict charged status to other enemies.

Defense Up

  • Removed

    • (We're planning on reworking this upgrade in the next major update. For now, we have disabled it due to conflicts with changes to the Resistance perk in this patch.)

Changes to Perks:

Resistance

  • Tier 1 defense increased from 5% to 15%

  • Tier 2 defense increased from 15% to 30%

  • Tier 3 defense increased from 30% to 50%

  • Tier 4 defense increased from 50% to 70%

Vitality

  • Tier 1 HP increased from +10HP to +15HP

  • Tier 2 HP increased from +25HP to +30HP

General Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where taking the Desperation upgrade while on low HP would cause the player to be debuffed after healing.

  • Other smaller fixes.


Changed files in this update

