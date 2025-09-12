Hello everyone! Version 3.2 is available now, which includes some general balance changes and bug fixes. These changes are meant to counter the increase in difficulty caused by some of the new elements introduced in Version 3.0.

Patch Notes

Changes to Enemies:

Seeker (All Stages)

HP Reduced by 10

Melee damage boost against Seekers increased from 2.25x to 2.5x

Starting wave increased from 8 to 11

Move speed reduced and made more consistent

Initial charge time increased from 0.3s to 0.8s

Charger (Stage 3)

Damage reduced from 50 to 40

Defense Pierce increased from 0% to 10%

Charger (Stage 4)

Defense Pierce reduced from 100% to 35%

Changes to Upgrades:

Excess Charge

Lightning chains triggered by charged enemies can no longer inflict charged status to other enemies.

Defense Up

Removed (We're planning on reworking this upgrade in the next major update. For now, we have disabled it due to conflicts with changes to the Resistance perk in this patch.)



Changes to Perks:

Resistance

Tier 1 defense increased from 5% to 15%

Tier 2 defense increased from 15% to 30%

Tier 3 defense increased from 30% to 50%

Tier 4 defense increased from 50% to 70%

Vitality

Tier 1 HP increased from +10HP to +15HP

Tier 2 HP increased from +25HP to +30HP

General Bug Fixes



Fixed a bug where taking the Desperation upgrade while on low HP would cause the player to be debuffed after healing.

Other smaller fixes.



