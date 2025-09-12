We hope you've been enjoying Pinball Breeze! This update includes levels and ideas that we've wanted to implement since before the game's launch. It turns out that making good pinball tables takes a lot of work! Our music producer has also put a lot of work into improving the mixing and overall quality of the tracks, and created a new song for the title screen to complement the chill beach vibes.

Please let us know what you think of the new levels and music - we appreciate your feedback!

New Level: Rack 'Em

A full set of billiard balls are racked and ready to be knocked down; can you clear the table?

More risk, more reward: scoops hide between the out lanes to take you to the high-scoring bonus table above

Switches make a return to lower the inner walls and add a re-usable safety feature to the out lanes

New Level: Planet Hopping

Master gravity repulsion to explore the far reaches of space

Utilize boosters and curves to rocket the ball in a myriad of trajectories

Free the exoplanets from their solar prisons

Music Updates

Brand new song for the title screen

New music track selector on the pause menu - choose which song plays for each theme

Mixing improvements on all tracks

Alternate space theme music with a more chill vibe

Bug Fixes