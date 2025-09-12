 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19963370 Edited 12 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We hope you've been enjoying Pinball Breeze! This update includes levels and ideas that we've wanted to implement since before the game's launch. It turns out that making good pinball tables takes a lot of work! Our music producer has also put a lot of work into improving the mixing and overall quality of the tracks, and created a new song for the title screen to complement the chill beach vibes.

Please let us know what you think of the new levels and music - we appreciate your feedback!

New Level: Rack 'Em

  • A full set of billiard balls are racked and ready to be knocked down; can you clear the table?

  • More risk, more reward: scoops hide between the out lanes to take you to the high-scoring bonus table above

  • Switches make a return to lower the inner walls and add a re-usable safety feature to the out lanes

New Level: Planet Hopping

  • Master gravity repulsion to explore the far reaches of space

  • Utilize boosters and curves to rocket the ball in a myriad of trajectories

  • Free the exoplanets from their solar prisons

Music Updates

  • Brand new song for the title screen

  • New music track selector on the pause menu - choose which song plays for each theme

  • Mixing improvements on all tracks

  • Alternate space theme music with a more chill vibe

Bug Fixes

  • Ball sometimes not teleporting properly in 3-3

  • Graphics quality preset would not stick

  • Full-screen mode confirmation issues

  • Music audio lost after moving audio sliders to 0 and back up

  • Misaligned preview images in level select UI

  • Various other minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3412401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link