We hope you've been enjoying Pinball Breeze! This update includes levels and ideas that we've wanted to implement since before the game's launch. It turns out that making good pinball tables takes a lot of work! Our music producer has also put a lot of work into improving the mixing and overall quality of the tracks, and created a new song for the title screen to complement the chill beach vibes.
Please let us know what you think of the new levels and music - we appreciate your feedback!
New Level: Rack 'Em
A full set of billiard balls are racked and ready to be knocked down; can you clear the table?
More risk, more reward: scoops hide between the out lanes to take you to the high-scoring bonus table above
Switches make a return to lower the inner walls and add a re-usable safety feature to the out lanes
New Level: Planet Hopping
Master gravity repulsion to explore the far reaches of space
Utilize boosters and curves to rocket the ball in a myriad of trajectories
Free the exoplanets from their solar prisons
Music Updates
Brand new song for the title screen
New music track selector on the pause menu - choose which song plays for each theme
Mixing improvements on all tracks
Alternate space theme music with a more chill vibe
Bug Fixes
Ball sometimes not teleporting properly in 3-3
Graphics quality preset would not stick
Full-screen mode confirmation issues
Music audio lost after moving audio sliders to 0 and back up
Misaligned preview images in level select UI
Various other minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update