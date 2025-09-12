 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19963317 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with Lists not showing Scripts between changing List Items in the Editor.
  • Fixed an issue with 3D models potentially offseting/changing the screen in the Editor when Model Rendering is not enabled.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
