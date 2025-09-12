Knights and mercs, we've got a great update going into the weekend which improves NanoFabbing for Item Blueprints, tightens up some of the rules around spotting mercs and corpses, improves the damage estimation and "will kill" skull display, and fixes a huge pile of player reported F10s big and small.

Thanks to everyone who is playing and especially to those who posted a review this week! Your reviews help our tiny studio keep moving forward.

Let's dig in to the list for today!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Multi-Use NanoFab for Items

If you are crafting items from Blueprint, using your Fab to instantly fill your inventory up with nice things to throw at your enemies or inject into your bloodstream, we've got a very nice QoL improvement for you. With Update #32, every Blueprint now offers to craft its maximum number of uses and there is a slider allowing you to reduce the count (if you don't want to use the cubes). This allows you to reduce overall clicking to craft items by 80% and craft faster and easier.

We know this can still be improved even further by offering crafting against all combined uses of your Blueprints but we're excited to roll out this big update first!

Improved Spotting and Alarm Level Rules

An old gap in the spotting rules for enemy AI has been addressed in #32 - the infamous spot-n-kill rule.

If a character or a corpse is spotted by an enemy agent your character is upgraded to "Spotted" status and the corpse is upgraded to "Discovered". Appropriate Tally penalties are levied.

(always worked) If the enemy agent was killed before the end of their turn and their chance to complete their report, the Tally would be removed.

(before the fix) If the enemy agent was killed before the end of their turn and their chance to complete their report, the character would stay as Spotted or the corpse would stay as Discovered.

(after the fix) If the enemy agent was killed before the end of their turn, your character will now revert to whatever status they had before being Spotted and the corpse will do the same.

The other guard made a deadly mistake - spotting this corpse!

We had to corpse them both ... now no one has seen the dead body.

And, since everyone who spotted me is dead, my mercs are Hidden again.

Damage Estimation and Red Skull

If you see a red skull in your targeting interface, this indicates that unless you get a Glancing Hit, then if you hit this enemy, no matter how poor your damage roll might be, they will die. We have heard reports from players of this still lying, and did a deep dive based on a few very helpful F10s. We scrubbed the entire damage estimation system down and found the inaccuracies. The estimation system should now be perfectly matched to the real damage rolling and the red skull once again is a sign of terror for all AI.

Wireghost Class Tree Bonuses

Last update we fixed some of the Wireghost class tree bonuses. But we didn't catch all of the places they were used and refreshed and so it was only a partial fix. This is now resolved fully with Update #32, giving Wireghost that edge they need to keep up with Hackers by investing in the right upgrade nodes within their tree.

Loot Icons on SPU

A mistake in node type checking lead to SPU nodes not having the gray/gold icons over their node. We have now resolved this so that you can check them quickly for lingering files as well.

v2.2.11 - #32: Fabricator Rips - 9/12/2025

- Item Crafting now has quantity slider to craft as many Blueprint uses as you want (5 items at once)

- Improved spotting rules - if enemy spots a character but dies before being able to report, character reverts alarm status

- Improved spotting rules - if enemy spots a corpse but dies before being able to report, body reverts to undiscovered

- Improved calculations of potential damage shown when targeting an enemy and making the "will kill" skull 100% accurate

- Fixed bug where enemy AI might not spot a player who was standing in Overwatch stance

- (again) Fixed issue where Wireghost's class tree nodes to increase IO Speed were not having correct effect

- (again) Fixed issue where Wireghost's extra Damage from Spectral tokens from class tree was not having correct effect

- Fixed issue where matrix loot gold/gray icon was not showing over matrix SPU nodes

- Fixed bugs with Hackers being killed while hacking locking up the terminal

- Fixed bug preventing opening game pause menu when hitting ESC in matrix

- Fixed issue where player or merc might be standing on a corpse and therefore prevent it from being targeted

- Fixed issue where the hotkeys (1, 2, 3, by default) for Talents might end up skipping one when changing weapons

- Improved timing if reloading game and first character to go is an enemy - small delay to ensure you can see their action start

- Fixed odd issue in late Daedaelus Bloc storyline where your grenades or buffs might hit/buff hidden characters

- Fixed map issues