Our Second Update Announcement!

In the first week after launch, we were thrilled to see players enjoy nearly 10,000 matches.

Based on your gameplay data and feedback, we will do our best to improve not only the base mode, but also enhance the quality of Co-op Mode and Hard Mode.

New Features

Leaderboard A new Leaderboard menu has been added to the in-game lobby. In the leaderboard, you can check other players’ best records as well as your own ranking. Records are displayed up to the Top 100 , based on your best performance. The ranking criteria are as follows: If you defeat the Wave 150 Boss → Higher remaining time is ranked higher If you fail to defeat the Wave 150 Boss → Lower remaining boss HP is ranked higher Highest wave reached If defeated in an Epic Boss battle → Lower remaining boss HP is ranked higher If defeated in a normal wave → Higher total kills is ranked higher Any abnormal play records will be reviewed and deleted at our discretion.



QoL

You can now move the screen using the keyboard arrow keys.

You can also move the screen by clicking and holding the mouse wheel button, then moving the mouse.

Balance Changes

Based on recent data, we found that an excessive amount of Blue Souls was accumulating in the early stages. This caused certain support runes to become overly dominant, leading to early-game strategies becoming too rigid.

We believe this situation could have a major impact on upcoming new content and the overall game balance. Therefore, in this update, we have adjusted the balance among support runes to encourage a wider variety of strategies.

Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the game to ensure that no single meta becomes overly entrenched, and we will keep improving the game so that more strategies and combinations can thrive.

Heroes

The base Berserk activation chance for Orc 3★–8★ has been increased from 10% → 20%.

Special Summon

Tier 7 Special Summon cost reduced from 10 Red Souls → 7 Red Souls.

Rune Balance

Ultra Berserk : Orc Attack Power during Berserk increased from 1.5× → 2×.

Savage Roar : Orc Attack Speed increased from +30% → +35%.

Mighty Flame : Human Ignite DPS increased from Attack Power 30% + (70% → 100%).

Pact of Frost : Elf Attack Power increase per upgrade reduced from 50% → 30%.

Totem of Opportunity : Generates 10–100 Blue Souls every 7 waves → every 5 waves.

Gambler’s Instinct : Chance to double Blue Soul sell price increased from 12% → 17%.

Season of Harvest : Blue Souls gained on 1% chance kill reduced from 60 → 45.

Continuous Luck: “This Kind of Luck” rune effect increased reduced from 20% → 15%.

Bug Fixes