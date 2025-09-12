Don’t worry — I’m still working on the next big map (The Theatre). But along the way I built some new features, and I decided to put them to good use in a tough new map: The Colosseum
The Colosseum
The Colosseum isn’t as simple as it looks. I won’t go into detail, but expect a real challenge.
This Update Includes:
1 New Map
5 New Achievements
1 New Head Cosmetic
Multiple New Leaderboards
In Other News...
Multiple zombies can now spawn each frame, instead of being capped to 1 per frame.
A leaky pipe has been added to the pipes room in The Church.
Crawler zombies now bleed out faster.
Changed files in this update