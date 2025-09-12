 Skip to content
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19963031 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Don’t worry — I’m still working on the next big map (The Theatre). But along the way I built some new features, and I decided to put them to good use in a tough new map: The Colosseum

The Colosseum

The Colosseum isn’t as simple as it looks. I won’t go into detail, but expect a real challenge.

This Update Includes:

  • 1 New Map

  • 5 New Achievements

  • 1 New Head Cosmetic

  • Multiple New Leaderboards

In Other News...

  • Multiple zombies can now spawn each frame, instead of being capped to 1 per frame.

  • A leaky pipe has been added to the pipes room in The Church.

  • Crawler zombies now bleed out faster.

