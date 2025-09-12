Don’t worry — I’m still working on the next big map (The Theatre). But along the way I built some new features, and I decided to put them to good use in a tough new map: The Colosseum

The Colosseum

The Colosseum isn’t as simple as it looks. I won’t go into detail, but expect a real challenge.

This Update Includes:

1 New Map

5 New Achievements

1 New Head Cosmetic

Multiple New Leaderboards

In Other News...