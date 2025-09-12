Advanced Class: Wizard

SpiritVale's first advanced class

Let me know when you find the master!

Mage max job level reduced to 50



Added Training Dummies around Nevaris

Implemented item Favoriting, brings them to the top of the inventory and prevents them being sold

Items with cards or refines will have a warning popup when selling them

Implemented Camera Tilting (shift + rightclick drag)

Fixed being able to enter more than 1 trade

Fixed long bow range

Fixed summons and monsters getting stuck on corners/stairs

Fixed heal appearing 7x more on artifacts

Fixed minimap in Festering Woods

Adjusted timing of flee penalty (3s > 1s)

Increased loot locking (5s > 15s)

Reduced Sunny Meadows brightness 150% > 125%

Improved Goblin Village and Forgotten Depths navmeshes

Implemented bow and crossbow models/sprites

Added 2 new bows

Added 1 new staff

Balance pass on weapon slots, some weapons gained some slots, some lost some slots. Notably autocast weapons 4 > 3 slots.

Improved some underused weapons

Improved Warrior Twohand Parry 20% > 40%