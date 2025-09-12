Advanced Class: Wizard
SpiritVale's first advanced class
Let me know when you find the master!
Mage max job level reduced to 50
Added Training Dummies around Nevaris
Implemented item Favoriting, brings them to the top of the inventory and prevents them being sold
Items with cards or refines will have a warning popup when selling them
Implemented Camera Tilting (shift + rightclick drag)
Fixed being able to enter more than 1 trade
Fixed long bow range
Fixed summons and monsters getting stuck on corners/stairs
Fixed heal appearing 7x more on artifacts
Fixed minimap in Festering Woods
Adjusted timing of flee penalty (3s > 1s)
Increased loot locking (5s > 15s)
Reduced Sunny Meadows brightness 150% > 125%
Improved Goblin Village and Forgotten Depths navmeshes
Implemented bow and crossbow models/sprites
Added 2 new bows
Added 1 new staff
Balance pass on weapon slots, some weapons gained some slots, some lost some slots. Notably autocast weapons 4 > 3 slots.
Improved some underused weapons
Improved Warrior Twohand Parry 20% > 40%
[Update 0.3.0] Wizard
