- Fixed a bug preventing completion of the Scientists’ questline.
- Fixed a bug where the player’s right-hand collision would push the body and block movement in the Underground Facility.
- Improved performance on the Dead City location.
- Several other minor fixes.
0.7.0.2 Hotfix
