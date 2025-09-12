 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19962917
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug preventing completion of the Scientists’ questline.
- Fixed a bug where the player’s right-hand collision would push the body and block movement in the Underground Facility.
- Improved performance on the Dead City location.
- Several other minor fixes.

