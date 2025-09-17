Mistress Of The Tower: Tired of stacking? Build!
The Mistress Of The Tower school of magic welcomes its first major update! 🥳A brand new game mode that's more complex, more strategic, and more destructive, for even more fun, rage, and tears!
Discover Builder Mode
This new mode immerses you in an experience that is more complex, strategic, and devastating than ever before. Be quick, be smart, and never give up!
New blocks appear: turrets. Deploy your new magic blocks to protect your tower and pound your opponents. Placement strategy is key!
Face regular attacks from evil witches and plan your defenses carefully to survive!
New spells come with the turrets, for more fun and destruction:
Fireball: Watch the flames spread from block to block, inflicting constant and devastating damage.
Ice Ball: Freeze blocks, making them extremely fragile and vulnerable to attack.
Lightning Bolts: Channel the power of lightning to inflict massive, localized damage.
Magic Shield: Discover the magic shield, the best way to protect yourself from relentless attacks!
Healing Balls: Repair your damaged blocks, melt ice, and extinguish fires to keep your tower standing.
General Improvements for an Optimal Experience
Numerous improvements have been made to make your gaming experience more enjoyable and fluid:
More fluid controller controls.
Added signals in case of controller disconnection.
Fixed a bug that disconnected players' controllers when changing games.
Fixed a bug that could create blocks with a mass of 0 that were then projected to infinity.
Improved the vertical translation speed of blocks for more dynamism.
Improved the horizontal translation speed of blocks for better gameplay.
Simplified selection of new players.
Improved and fixed a bug in the tutorial that caused the witch to vibrate when the game lost focus.
Fixed bugs in the Esc menu that could cause multiple in-game windows to open.
Added new dialogues for the mistress, countdown, bonuses, elimination, end of game, etc.
Attenuated graphic effects for better readability.
Fixed a bug that caused towers to become unstable in Disciple and Master difficulty modes.
And many more...
