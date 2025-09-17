Mistress Of The Tower: Tired of stacking? Build!



The Mistress Of The Tower school of magic welcomes its first major update! 🥳A brand new game mode that's more complex, more strategic, and more destructive, for even more fun, rage, and tears!





Discover Builder Mode

This new mode immerses you in an experience that is more complex, strategic, and devastating than ever before. Be quick, be smart, and never give up!

New blocks appear: turrets. Deploy your new magic blocks to protect your tower and pound your opponents. Placement strategy is key!

Face regular attacks from evil witches and plan your defenses carefully to survive!

New spells come with the turrets, for more fun and destruction:

Fireball: Watch the flames spread from block to block, inflicting constant and devastating damage.

Ice Ball: Freeze blocks, making them extremely fragile and vulnerable to attack.

Lightning Bolts: Channel the power of lightning to inflict massive, localized damage.

Magic Shield: Discover the magic shield, the best way to protect yourself from relentless attacks!

Healing Balls: Repair your damaged blocks, melt ice, and extinguish fires to keep your tower standing.





General Improvements for an Optimal Experience

Numerous improvements have been made to make your gaming experience more enjoyable and fluid:

