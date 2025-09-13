Patch Notes

☀️ Fixes & Improvements Based on Community Feedback

Small Patch Notes 0.1.1c

Added Outbounds cross promo menu item (redeemable via code)

Enabled Steam cloud save ☀️

Note: Save games & game data are now synced via Steam cloud. However, the flag weather the game has started for the first time isn't synced at the moment. Meaning if you start the game for the first time on a different PC, it will trigger the prologue cutscene and restart level 1. When you switch back to menu, all your unlocks and Level progress should be there though.

We will address this in the next patch 0.1.2.

The best place to give feedback is our Discord server. There, we are running a Smart Ticketing System: Leave feedback, vote up change requests and bug reports from other users, and help us to prioritize tasks in the further development of Star Birds.

🙏Thank you so much everyone for the overwhelming response, all your feedback, comments and bug reports! This helps us a lot to prioritize and identify issues with the game. We're trying to address the most critical issues as soon as we can. Please be patient though, since we're a small team and might take a while to address specific issues you're experiencing!🙏