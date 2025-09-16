Game Changes

Added a new setting: Animation Quality.



Lowering this setting improves performance on high-population servers by reducing the amount of player animation frames. As a result, distant players may appear somewhat ‘choppy’ when enabled.



This works best on systems capable of stable 40+ FPS, and reaches full potential at 78+ FPS.



The default value applied is ‘Medium’.



Updated how the Jailbird glows. It now glows more intensely, and glows an intense red when critically damaged.



Important Fixes

Fixed in-game reports not properly being sent to discord webhooks.



Temporary pickups created in-hand while upgrading in 914 are now properly destroyed.



Fixed SCP-914 sometimes granting incorrect ammunition under specific scenarios.



Fixed incoming connection issues attributed to SCP-914.



Fixed role syncing event not allowing for modders to write additional data. This was necessary for certain roles, such as MTF.



Fixed an issue causing players screens to darken if they respawn mere frames after dying.



Map Fixes

SCP-106’s containment chamber cube collider layers now collide with everything, not only players.



Removed unnecessary colliders for labels inside Light Containment Zone Airlock.



Adjusted invisible Light Containment Zone airlock colliders to only collide with players.



Changed MeshCollider to BoxCollider for one of the boxes in SCP-106’s containment chamber.



Adjusted BoxColliders for the junction box inside of SCP-939’s containment chamber.



Changed stairs collider inside Heavy Containment Zone Nuke to only collide with players.



General Fixes

Fixed whiteboard detection for SCP-173 and SCP-096 in Light Containment Zone PC-15.



Fixed Guard and Tutorial ragdoll heads disappearing at certain view angles.



Fixed Guard hands disappearing at certain view angles.



Fixed Scale and Gravity synchronization with the new role set functionality.



Fixed CustomPermsDetail in keycards overriding permission colors in existing and future custom keycards and default MTF keycards that have been dropped and picked back up.



Fixed debug text appearing before the News tab is fully loaded. Most of you guys aren’t Northwood programmers, you didn’t see that!



Fixed incorrect name color when completing objectives.



Fixed ServerOverridePosition not working on dummies with noclip enabled.



Fixed players being disconnected when a server sends a SSS setting that is ServerOnly.



Fixed SendUpdate and SendDropdownUpdate not working when applyOverride is false.



Fixed pickups and ragdolls not following an elevator after leaving and rejoining a server.



Fixed ElevatorChamber.CurrentRoom exception thrown under certain scenarios.



Fixed a SCP-106 client exception when sometimes playing proximity voice chat.



Technical Changes

Connecting through steam://connect/IP:Port, or the +connect launch argument will no longer attempt to join until an authentication session has been established.



Removed the client side check from reloading/unloading weapons.



Servers can now also allow clients to reload/unload weapons whenever they press the Reload key.



Changed SpeakerToy to support volume values over 1f.



Canceling a ThrowingProjectileEvent no longer requires you to unequip, then re-equip an item before attempting another throw.



Added animation transitions for moving from Throwing to Canceling projectiles.



Added --system-proxy client argument for using manual system proxy settings. PAC and WPAD are not supported.



Added a network variable to specify the bounds of WaypointToys.



Added a mechanic that allows hiding players from the spectator list.



Added a new setspectatable <player> command, making use of the above feature.



Added new base-game permission, ‘Vanish’. Currently only utilized by setspectatable command.



Updated to Curl 8.16.0m resolving some connectivity issues.



Added experimental HTTP3 support, enabled with --http3.



