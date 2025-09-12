 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19962695 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll (for the tenth time in a row!), the Cave Update is complete! It features a whole new dungeon type, with many new, unique things to it, and some big surprises! Plus a lot of QoL changes and bug fixes.

CHANGELOG

  • New Dungeon type: CAVES! Filled with Slimes or Manrooms, they're dark (aside from the plentiful glowshrooms), and difficult to navigate due to the lack of stairs and abundance of crawl spaces, but have no traps or other mechanisms like gates

  • Improved dungeon generation algorithm to move evenly distribute room types based on their connections (N, E, S, W, U, and D)

  • Adjusted the placement of traps, doors, walls, etc. based on dungeon type. For example, no broken walls in Prisons, no gates in Caves, etc.

  • Better sound code for the one when you enter/leave Dungeons and Houses, and added a new one for the new Caves

  • Changed the names of Dungeons to Prisons, to better differentiate the specific type from the general one

  • Reduced the button hitbox of Gas Traps, so you can now shimmy to their side when you find them in corridors

  • Some Caves can be ???????

  • Revised the hitboxes when swimming... for some reason

  • Jumping out of water is now 50% better to avoid extreme jankiness

  • Added Torch Stands to the front of Town Houses. Abandoned houses and shops will have their torch snuffed out

  • Renamed the Town Location category from Town/Dungeon to Settlement, to better differentiate it from the specific Town type

  • Added all Log->Plank recipes to the basic Craft Station, just until I implement tiered Crafting Stations

  • Crafting Recipe list now shows what Skill is used and trained for each one, and if it requires a certain Perk to do so

  • Crafting Recipe items now have their name turn red if you don't have the ingredients, and the middle text turn red if you don't have the Skill Perk

  • Unique World Map Icons for all Dungeon and Town types

  • Much more legible text in world map markers

  • Player "Crystals" in Dungeon Minimaps now show which direction you're facing

  • Made it so you can now choose how many threads to use to Re-Generate a World

  • Player files are now preserved in case you crash while Re-Generating a World

  • Zombified/Skelefied Bandits that spawn Knocked-Down (fake-dead) will rise up faster and at the same time

  • Items owned by zombified or skelefied bandits are no longed counted as owned/stolen

  • Animals and Monster now save separate values for skin and hair/fur values, this makes it so when you transform into a horse, for example, its color will be your hair color instead of your skin color

  • Monsters/Animals will no longer spawn/generate with spells above the max level of 10

  • NPCs will flip out less when dealing with unopenable doors and crawl spaces

  • Cut the volume of NPC chatter sound effects to a quarter

  • Made it so several villager NPCs spawn as Housekeepers instead of Farmers, so they don't all go outside during work hours and cause lag

  • Nomads are now truly jobless (they no longer spawn with the Farmer's Guild faction). They still do Farmer like things

  • Fixed Party Members not being able to cast spells to heal themselves

  • Fixed NPCs not being able to dodge traps sometimes, and added a bark to when they do

  • Fixed Characters sometimes being places incorrectly in Dungeons

  • Fixed unrounded level of monsters spawned indoors

  • Fixed gate levers sometimes spawning below stairs

  • Fixed floating levers in up/down corridors

  • Fixed a disabled interaction hitbox for the Boss Door

  • Fixed a bug that added the Weight of picked-up Ammunition items to Carry Weight instead of Equip Weight, when you already have that item equipped (e.g. picking your arrows off the floor)

  • Fixed a bug with the Doors sometimes playing no sounds, specially when locked

  • Fixed a bug with loaded Effects not properly setting their Actor and causing issues

  • Fixed a bug that counted NPC/Chest/etc. Equipment as your own when checking for Level 10 ones for Steam Achievements

  • Other misc fixes and adjustments

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link