As chosen by the Update Poll (for the tenth time in a row!), the Cave Update is complete! It features a whole new dungeon type, with many new, unique things to it, and some big surprises! Plus a lot of QoL changes and bug fixes.

CHANGELOG

New Dungeon type: CAVES! Filled with Slimes or Manrooms, they're dark (aside from the plentiful glowshrooms), and difficult to navigate due to the lack of stairs and abundance of crawl spaces, but have no traps or other mechanisms like gates

Improved dungeon generation algorithm to move evenly distribute room types based on their connections (N, E, S, W, U, and D)

Adjusted the placement of traps, doors, walls, etc. based on dungeon type. For example, no broken walls in Prisons, no gates in Caves, etc.

Better sound code for the one when you enter/leave Dungeons and Houses, and added a new one for the new Caves

Changed the names of Dungeons to Prisons, to better differentiate the specific type from the general one

Reduced the button hitbox of Gas Traps, so you can now shimmy to their side when you find them in corridors

Some Caves can be ???????

Revised the hitboxes when swimming... for some reason

Jumping out of water is now 50% better to avoid extreme jankiness

Added Torch Stands to the front of Town Houses. Abandoned houses and shops will have their torch snuffed out

Renamed the Town Location category from Town/Dungeon to Settlement, to better differentiate it from the specific Town type

Added all Log->Plank recipes to the basic Craft Station, just until I implement tiered Crafting Stations

Crafting Recipe list now shows what Skill is used and trained for each one, and if it requires a certain Perk to do so

Crafting Recipe items now have their name turn red if you don't have the ingredients, and the middle text turn red if you don't have the Skill Perk

Unique World Map Icons for all Dungeon and Town types

Much more legible text in world map markers

Player "Crystals" in Dungeon Minimaps now show which direction you're facing

Made it so you can now choose how many threads to use to Re-Generate a World

Player files are now preserved in case you crash while Re-Generating a World

Zombified/Skelefied Bandits that spawn Knocked-Down (fake-dead) will rise up faster and at the same time

Items owned by zombified or skelefied bandits are no longed counted as owned/stolen

Animals and Monster now save separate values for skin and hair/fur values, this makes it so when you transform into a horse, for example, its color will be your hair color instead of your skin color

Monsters/Animals will no longer spawn/generate with spells above the max level of 10

NPCs will flip out less when dealing with unopenable doors and crawl spaces

Cut the volume of NPC chatter sound effects to a quarter

Made it so several villager NPCs spawn as Housekeepers instead of Farmers, so they don't all go outside during work hours and cause lag

Nomads are now truly jobless (they no longer spawn with the Farmer's Guild faction). They still do Farmer like things

Fixed Party Members not being able to cast spells to heal themselves

Fixed NPCs not being able to dodge traps sometimes, and added a bark to when they do

Fixed Characters sometimes being places incorrectly in Dungeons

Fixed unrounded level of monsters spawned indoors

Fixed gate levers sometimes spawning below stairs

Fixed floating levers in up/down corridors

Fixed a disabled interaction hitbox for the Boss Door

Fixed a bug that added the Weight of picked-up Ammunition items to Carry Weight instead of Equip Weight, when you already have that item equipped (e.g. picking your arrows off the floor)

Fixed a bug with the Doors sometimes playing no sounds, specially when locked

Fixed a bug with loaded Effects not properly setting their Actor and causing issues

Fixed a bug that counted NPC/Chest/etc. Equipment as your own when checking for Level 10 ones for Steam Achievements