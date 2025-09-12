- New CHARM: Pillow kitty, only trigger after turn 2, gain 2 block and repeat based on combo level
- New CHARM: Big kitty, only trigger after turn 4, deal 1 damage and repeat based on combo level
- New CHARM: romance book, only trigger after turn 7, heal 1 and repeat based on combo level
- New RELIC: Family plan, whenever you play a card with 3 charms on it, gain 1 mana and then pay 2 gold if possible
Hopefully these new charms and relic allow for some cool new builds, we really wanted to push the idea of combining all of them to get some really strong outcomes (like what happens when a family works together)!
Changed files in this update