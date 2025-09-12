 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19962672 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update adds a few new charms and 1 new relic to the game, but what makes these special is that we had a player help us design these! If you want to help design a charm, relic or card into the game, feel free to reach out to us on Discord and we'd be happy to add it in!

  • New CHARM: Pillow kitty, only trigger after turn 2, gain 2 block and repeat based on combo level
  • New CHARM: Big kitty, only trigger after turn 4, deal 1 damage and repeat based on combo level
  • New CHARM: romance book, only trigger after turn 7, heal 1 and repeat based on combo level
  • New RELIC: Family plan, whenever you play a card with 3 charms on it, gain 1 mana and then pay 2 gold if possible


Hopefully these new charms and relic allow for some cool new builds, we really wanted to push the idea of combining all of them to get some really strong outcomes (like what happens when a family works together)!

You can check out the playthrough this wonderful player did as well on their Youtube!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3709001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link