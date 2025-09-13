Swipe and X-Swipe now behave as expected when using Force of Nature.
Turbo now persists across battle <-> level changes.
Fixed an out of bounds when climbing a certain rope a certain way in Chapter 7.
Fixed an occasional crash when Force of Nature was used with X-Fight.
Minor dialogue adjustments in Chapter 11 after completing certain side quests.
Bugfix Update 1.1.20250912
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1307962
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1307963
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1307964
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update