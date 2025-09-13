 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19962571 Edited 13 September 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Swipe and X-Swipe now behave as expected when using Force of Nature.

  • Turbo now persists across battle <-> level changes.

  • Fixed an out of bounds when climbing a certain rope a certain way in Chapter 7.

  • Fixed an occasional crash when Force of Nature was used with X-Fight.

  • Minor dialogue adjustments in Chapter 11 after completing certain side quests.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1307962
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1307963
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1307964
  • Loading history…
