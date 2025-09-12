 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19962562 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.6.5.2

✅ Fixed items sometimes unexpectedly selling for negative amounts resulting in the player losing all their money

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3751340/view/500584344614600775

Changed files in this update

Depot 3751341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link