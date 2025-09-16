Patch R1.5.05 - Balance Changes + Bug Fixes 📜
Hey Townies! This patch brings in some balance changes & bug fixes.
Please review the patch notes below ⤵️
Made several improvements to backend reporting tools
Soul Collector's Reap ability will now permanently frame a player as suspicious to a Sheriff, instead of conditionally doing it based on if the Soul Collector is or isn't solo
Berserker's detection clause has been removed from the Four Horsemen modifier
Apocalypse roles will now always appear unsuspicious to a Sheriff while solo
Wandering Souls will now appear suspicious to a Sheriff
Executioner can not have a Catalyst as a target
Cursed Soul now has a 100% chance of swapping with their target if the Cursed Soul is not on the Town or Wandering Souls faction
Wandering Souls members now gain Invincible Defense when the final Cursed Soul dies
Pirate can no longer start with a Cursed Soul Landlubber
A framed Pirate will now give the "Sheriff find a Pirate suspicious" achievement
Roles can be unbanned in Custom
TAA can now be joined directly from a party when in rotation
Notepad buttons now work correctly on mobile
Necronomicon Passing votes will now correctly count following Grace Period
Trickster can now absorb coven attacks sent from another Trickster
Mythic Scrolls can now be purchased on Mobile
The Chat Opacity setting is now available on Mobile
Roledeck previews will now appear on the home menu
A notification icon will no longer be appended to gamemodes in the Party/Endgame selection menus
---
Thank you so much for your support & feedback. After you've played a few games on this new patch, please let us know your new feedback. - Digital Bandidos 🦝
