Hey Townies! This patch brings in some balance changes & bug fixes.

Please review the patch notes below ⤵️

Made several improvements to backend reporting tools

Soul Collector's Reap ability will now permanently frame a player as suspicious to a Sheriff, instead of conditionally doing it based on if the Soul Collector is or isn't solo

Berserker's detection clause has been removed from the Four Horsemen modifier

Apocalypse roles will now always appear unsuspicious to a Sheriff while solo

Wandering Souls will now appear suspicious to a Sheriff

Executioner can not have a Catalyst as a target

Cursed Soul now has a 100% chance of swapping with their target if the Cursed Soul is not on the Town or Wandering Souls faction

Wandering Souls members now gain Invincible Defense when the final Cursed Soul dies