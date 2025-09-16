 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19962482
Update notes via Steam Community


Patch R1.5.05 - Balance Changes + Bug Fixes 📜

Hey Townies! This patch brings in some balance changes & bug fixes.

Please review the patch notes below ⤵️

  • Made several improvements to backend reporting tools



  • Soul Collector's Reap ability will now permanently frame a player as suspicious to a Sheriff, instead of conditionally doing it based on if the Soul Collector is or isn't solo

  • Berserker's detection clause has been removed from the Four Horsemen modifier

  • Apocalypse roles will now always appear unsuspicious to a Sheriff while solo

  • Wandering Souls will now appear suspicious to a Sheriff

  • Executioner can not have a Catalyst as a target

  • Cursed Soul now has a 100% chance of swapping with their target if the Cursed Soul is not on the Town or Wandering Souls faction

  • Wandering Souls members now gain Invincible Defense when the final Cursed Soul dies

  • Pirate can no longer start with a Cursed Soul Landlubber



  • A framed Pirate will now give the "Sheriff find a Pirate suspicious" achievement

  • Roles can be unbanned in Custom

  • TAA can now be joined directly from a party when in rotation

  • Notepad buttons now work correctly on mobile

  • Necronomicon Passing votes will now correctly count following Grace Period

  • Trickster can now absorb coven attacks sent from another Trickster

  • Mythic Scrolls can now be purchased on Mobile

  • The Chat Opacity setting is now available on Mobile

  • Roledeck previews will now appear on the home menu

  • A notification icon will no longer be appended to gamemodes in the Party/Endgame selection menus

---

Thank you so much for your support & feedback. After you've played a few games on this new patch, please let us know your new feedback. - Digital Bandidos 🦝

Join the Town of Salem community on Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/TownofSalem

