12 September 2025 Build 19962425 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Re-enabled a previously disabled faction
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing players from seeing their teammates' Modifiers in multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where Wanted Level would activate reinforcements on lower difficulty levels.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592711
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592712
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592713
