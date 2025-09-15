After a longer break there will be updates again for Draginsanity.

In this first update I added a world map. Now it is possible to revisit completed stages. Who knows? Maybe new content will soon pop up on the map! ːsteamhappyː

Unfortunately with this new approach it is becoming more and more complicated to support the password system. That's why I decided to remove this feature. It was more a backup for cases where the player was not able to save the game. And the most common case where this happened (a windows account name with unicode characters, such as Umlauts) has been fixed by now. If you still experience any problems with saving the game, please reach out to me. Please use the email address from the Draginsanity shop page.