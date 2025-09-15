We have released major update of UMeFate Pre-Alpha Tech Demo v0.0.9. ːsteamhappyː
Please checkout UMeFate main Community -> News section for more details, or click the link below
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We have released major update of UMeFate Pre-Alpha Tech Demo v0.0.9. ːsteamhappyː
Please checkout UMeFate main Community -> News section for more details, or click the link below
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update