13 September 2025 Build 19962337 Edited 13 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added: smol performance improvements
- changes: updated translations
- changes: dates in patch notes
- fixed: premium issues on Android
- fixed: more fixes for loading old saves

