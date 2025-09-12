 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19962152 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General changes

  • Updated the Incinerator map

  • Leave button no longer appears on Game over screen in a quickplay room

  • Adjusted the Reload master and Devour passive skills' unlock level

  • Replaced the logo where it appears in game

  • Fixed an issue where there were some debug texts appearing on the Help panel, when the player did not have weapons or skills equipped

  • Fixed an issue where the map intro was not playing on Crossways

  • Updated the Assistant voicelines

  • Fixed some level up rewards below level 15

Experimental

  • Added a new test map: Temple (to be renamed)

  • Fixed a crash when respawning while the Shield weapon is equipped

Changed files in this update

Depot 2904651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link