General changes
Updated the Incinerator map
Leave button no longer appears on Game over screen in a quickplay room
Adjusted the Reload master and Devour passive skills' unlock level
Replaced the logo where it appears in game
Fixed an issue where there were some debug texts appearing on the Help panel, when the player did not have weapons or skills equipped
Fixed an issue where the map intro was not playing on Crossways
Updated the Assistant voicelines
Fixed some level up rewards below level 15
Experimental
Added a new test map: Temple (to be renamed)
Fixed a crash when respawning while the Shield weapon is equipped
Changed files in this update